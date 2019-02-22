Ralph Leija, 69, of rural Wauseon was called to his heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in his home. Ralph was born in Matamoros, Taumalipas Mexico, but became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Nov. 15, 1966. Ralph was the son of the late Rafael Leija and Maria (Vasquez) Leija. On May 31, 1971, he married Noemi Jaramillo, and she survives.

Ralph was an ordained elder and a founding member of Living Water Church fka Tedrow Assembly of God. He worked at Young Spring and Wire for over 30 years, and when it closed its doors he was hired at Haas Door until end of 2010. Ralph was a well-known mechanic and built custom trailers out of his own shop, R & R, located in Tedrow.

Ralph will be remembered as a husband, father, and grandfather that loved to tease and joke! "If you need more power from an outlet just use the top plug instead of the bottom plug because the top one gives you more power!" That was one of the last tips given to a dear friend not too long ago.

Also surviving is one daughter, Mimi Leija of Wauseon; one son, Ralph (Jessica) Leija III of Wauseon; three granddaughters, Choopies (Ariana), Tiger (Shelbi) and Dinosaur (Lilly); one sister, Guadalupe (Matias) Perez of Mercedes, Texas; three nieces; and four nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his father, Rafael Leija, and a nephew, Matias Perez IV.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Living Water Church, 412 Main St., Wauseon (Tedrow), with Bishop Chaz Boes and Pastor Mimi Leija officiating. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors 2-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Living Water Church of Tedrow.