Ray E. Schrock, 82, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ray was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Wauseon to the late Cletus and Phoebe (Stuckey) Schrock. He married Wilma J. Pomeranz on Oct. 26, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, at Bancroft Mennonite Church, and she went to meet Jesus on March 6, 2004. In 2008, Ray married Alice Mast from Surprise, Ariz., and she survives.

He was a sales representative for Zehr & Company, New Holland Supply, and Rupp Seed. He never knew a stranger, and his hard working upbringing brought him much success. He and Wilma enjoyed many opportunities to travel internationally, as well as frequent camping adventures with their children. They were blessed with two grandchildren whom they dearly loved. Throughout his life he encouraged both his children and grandchildren to journey closely with Jesus.

Ray and Alice spent part of their time in Archbold and wintered in Arizona until August 2015, when they settled down permanently in Arizona. Ray enjoyed serving in many ways. They volunteered at St. Mary's Food Bank several days each week for a few years and helped their neighbors with errands, among other services. Ray and Alice were actively involved with their church, delivering welcome mugs filled with candy to new attendees each week. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed and loved his "coffee buddies" and making new friends. His retirement encompassed doing what he did best - spending time with people and being a friend. Ray enjoyed travel, and Ray and Alice were able to enjoy many cruises and road trips together.

Ray is survived by three children and their spouses, Linda (Ted) Cornwell, Lyndon (Cindy) Schrock, and Larry (Angela) Schrock; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessel) Lawson and Amanda Lawson; two stepchildren, Todd (Lisa) Mast and Sean Mast; two bonus granddaughters, Tawny (David) Pine and Brennen Mast; siblings, Mabelann (Roger) Crossgrove and John (Marsha) Schrock; and a sister-in-law, Suzie Schrock.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Dale (Florence) Schrock, Wayne (Mary) Schrock, Rosetta Nofziger Gorsuch, and James Schrock.

Ray will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. His faith in God sustained him through his short illness and his whole life.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at North Clinton Church in Wauseon. Interment will precede at 10 a.m. in Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Clinton Church in Ray's honor.