Reva Mae Miller, 87, of Gaslight Village Assisted Living, went to live with her heavenly father on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She passed away at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital from COVID-19. Reva was born on Aug. 9, 1933, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lola (Robinson) Seigneur. On Sept. 7, 1952, in Lyons, she married William J. Miller, and he preceded her in death.

She lived most of her life in the Lyons area. Reva was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a graduate of Lyons High School. Reva was formerly employed until retirement from the Toledo Blade. She was a member of East-Chesterfield Christian Church.

Reva is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Francis) Ladd of Sand Creek, Mich.; two sons, Ken (Sheri) Miller of Hollywood, S.C., and Mark (Patricia) Miller of Archbold; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vava Campbell and Vivian Seigneur; and three brothers, Paul (Joyce) Seigneur, Lyle Seigneur, and Max (June) Seigneur.

Reva lived the last three years at Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian, Mich .Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held in Lyons Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, Mich.

Memorial contributions in Reva's name may be given to East-Chesterfield Christian Church or to the Alzheimer's Association of Michigan.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
