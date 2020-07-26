1/1
Rheadia Maxine Kinder-Sindel
1928 - 2020
Rheadia Maxine Kinder-Sindel, 92, of Delta passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Home in Napoleon. Rheadia was born in Wauseon on July 20, 1928, to the late Albert and Edith (Williams) Vondran. She met and married her first husband, Edda O. Kinder, on March 17, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1974. She then met and married her second husband, William Sindel, on June 20, 1980, and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Rheadia was a factory worker for Sheller Globe, working for over 20 years, retiring in 1989. During her spare time she enjoyed fishing with Bill at their lake cottage. She was also a Delta Eagles Auxiliary charter member.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Hal Kinder of Delta; daughter, Cathy (Steve) Martinez of Wauseon; grandchildren, Greg Kinder, Matthew (Lindsey) Kinder, Jill (Tanner) Marihugh, Christopher (Amy) Martinez, Erica Nicley, and Ryan Martinez; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Keegan, Braylan, Bryce, Quintin, Kelsey, and Kiley; and nephew, Butch Vondran.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Kinder; grandson, Jonathon; sister, Alberta Merillat; and brother, Ira Vondran.

A graveside service for Rheadia was held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. The Delta Eagles Auxiliary will also be conducting services.

In keeping with Rheadia wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta is entrusted with arrangements.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society - Northwest Region, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
