Richard "Dick" G. Patterson, 78, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly at the Fulton County Health Center with his wife by his side, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Wheeling, W.V., on Aug. 20, 2020, to the late Eugene Patterson, who preceded Dick in death when Dick was very young, and to Elizabeth (Givens) Patterson, of Blue Creek, Ohio, who survives. On June 10, 1986, he was united in marriage to Jane Hale, his wife of 33 years, who survives. Shortly after high school Dick joined the U.S Marines Corps, where he served from 1961-65 during the Vietnam War. For over 20 years, Dick was a salesman with Nollenberger Truck Center in Stoney Ridge, and later over 25 years with Lee's Sales and Service in Swanton. He was a member of Wauseon Lodge #349 F&AM and the Wauseon American Legion. Family meant everything to him. Dick loved people and had the gift to gab. He could talk to a complete stranger for hours. Dick was always telling jokes and had a great sense of humor. He was also well-known for nicknaming people. Dick enjoyed fishing and hunting. For many years he took his family to his parents home every Thanksgiving to hunt for deer in Wellsburg, W.V. Dick was an avid gun collector and attended gun shows as often as possible. He also loved going to the casino. He will greatly missed by his loving family. Also surviving is his brother, Lee (Judy) Patterson of Blue Creek, Ohio; children, Patrick (Andi) Patterson, Tamarha (Troy) Haynes, Jordan (Lyndsay) Servoss, Brad (April) Patterson, and Mitchell Patterson; six grandchildren; and many loving cousins and friends. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence Hoffman, and brother, Vernon Patterson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the service for Dick will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life of Fulton County, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Dick's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 28 to May 29, 2020.