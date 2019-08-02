Richard "Dick" Gunn, 75, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born Dec. 15, 1943, to Rachel and Lowell Gunn. He married Juanita Borton in 1964.

Richard and Juanita grew up on farms near Wauseon, and attended Tedrow Methodist Church in their youth. Richard graduated from Chesterfield Schools in 1961, and received his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1965, and later two M.A.s in education from Eastern Michigan University. He began his 39-year public education career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at Ida Public Schools for eight years, three years as an assistant principal at Davison High School, and served the final 28 years as a middle school and high school principal at Whiteford Schools in Ottawa Lake, Mich., retiring in 2004.

Richard was a longtime member of Ida United Methodist, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as a trustee. He served nine years on the Commission on Aging, resigning in April of 2019 for health reasons. He enjoyed singing, and was a member of the Stateline Barbershop Chorus. He enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and card-playing with friends and family, and had a special affinity for popcorn. He loved following high school sports and activities, especially when he could watch his grandchildren. He was a volunteer driver for Cancer Connection-Monroe until his health prevented him from driving.

He enjoyed traveling to many national and state parks including an 11,000 mile camping and touring of Alaska in 2012. He and Juanita went to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and enjoyed a Caribbean cruise with his daughter Colleen and her family.

Richard is survived by a son, Michael (Valerie); three daughters, Colleen (Dan) Hennemann, Nancy (Jason) Breitner, and Natalie (Cory) Jones; his mother, Rachel Gunn; his mother-in-law, Gladys Borton; three brothers, Jim (Susan) Gunn, Bill (Carol) Gunn, and Paul (Terri) Gunn; a sister, Karen (Paul) Collier; two brothers-in-law: Ronald (Janet) Borton and Dennis (Pat) Borton; 10 grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle Scheich), Jeff and Kyle Gunn, Sydney and Kylie Hennemann, Rachel, Levi, and Seth Breitner, and Joshua and Elizabeth Jones; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Scheich; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Ida United Methodist Church, Ida, Mich., with Rev. Robert Freysinger officiating. Burial will be in Tedrow Cemetery near Wauseon.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Capaul Funeral Home, 8216 Ida West Road, in Ida, and on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorials could be made to either Ida United Methodist Church or Cancer Connection- Monroe.

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.