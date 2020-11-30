Richard M. Goldsmith, 89, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Dick was born in Wauseon on Jan. 24, 1931, to the late Harry H. and Caroline (Sauder) Goldsmith. He met Madeline "Midge" McBride, his loving wife of 70 years, and they were united in marriage on Feb. 5, 1950, and she survives. Together they raised two children.

Dick, along with his brother Herman, started the Camelot Trailer Park in Delta. He was also a loyal member of Shiloh Christian Union Church and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Also left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Connie (Ronald) Hess; son, Craig (Sherry) Goldsmith; brothers, Rev. Wayne (Mary) Goldsmith and Clarence "Slim" Goldsmith; sister, Ethel Junge; grandchildren, Shawn Krasula, Dawn Krasula, Kristen Goldsmith (Andrew Monroe), Kara (Travis) Lankford, Gina Glandorff, and Jodi Shively; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Dustin Tanier, Garett, Levi, and Sam Krasula, Nolan and Marcus Miller, Lindsey (Deion) Rennewanz, Autumn Shively, and Karson Lankford.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Harley and Ernie Goldsmith; and sisters, Zelma Castor, Fern Weyandt, and Elma Henderson.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio 43515.

