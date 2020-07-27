1/1
Richard T. Belter
Richard T. Belter, 73, of Burlington, Wisc., and Wauseon passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Richard was born June 18, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisc., the son of the late Harry and Nettie (Selerski) Belter. On Nov. 17, 1979, Richard married his wife, Suzanne, whom he loved with his entire heart, and she preceded him in death.

Prior to his retirement, Richard was a foreman for several plastic injection molding companies. He was an extremely proud U.S. Army veteran, and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was an American Legion member, and was an amazing caretaker of Suzanne.

Surviving Richard are his stepsons, Craig (Dawn) Fisher and Christopher (Rhonda) Fisher; stepdaughter, Carma (James) Hankins; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Brianna Fisher, Alexzander and Dominique Rosebrook, Scott Fisher, and Cody, Lydia, and Emily Hankins, his brothers, Florian Belter, Carl Belter, and Kenneth Belter; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Belter and Robert Belter.

Richard's final place of rest will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Richard's memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
