Robert E. Force, 89, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. He was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Chester C. and Clarissa I. (Merritt) Force.

Robert formerly worked as a drywall finisher for several construction companies, and at Ace Drill in Adrian, Mich. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and playing guitar, especially country music. He was an avid University of Michigan sports fan.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Sherry Hotelling of Wauseon; two sons, David Force of Liberty Center and Darrel (Julie) Force of Napoleon; three grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Stahl, Kyle (Stacey) Hotelling, and Kathleen Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Layne and Hensley.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Danny and Dennis Force; and two sisters, Lavina Force and Eloise Stoops.

A funeral service for Robert will be held noon Friday, March 29, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci, with Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions in honor of Robert can be made to charity of donor's choice.

