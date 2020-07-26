Robert Franklin McQuillin, 87, of Wauseon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Robert was born in Wauseon on Oct. 16, 1932, to the late Glen McQuillin and Phoebe (Pennington) McQuillin. He met and married the love of his life, Hazel Ayers, his wife of 64 years, on Sept. 14, 1955 and she survives.

Robert was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. A 1950 graduate of Wauseon High School, Robert was a member of First Christian Church, where he was baptized on Oct. 25, 1955. Robert had a passion for farming, but during his spare time he and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

Also left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda (Bill) O'Neill and Karen (Chris) Cornelius; brother, Russell McQuillin; grandchildren, Heather (Evan) Stewart and Kyle (Kristie) Cornelius; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Tucker, and Laila Cornelius and Rhett Stewart.

A graveside service for Robert will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating.

Friends and family will be received 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

