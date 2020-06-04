Robert H. "Bob" Hood, 88, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 28, 2020, at StoryPoint Senior Living in Waterville, Ohio. Bob was born in Maryville, Tenn., and lived many years in Lyons, where he raised and trained Standard-bred racehorses including his beloved Dr. Tom, who won many prestigious pacing events. Bob was an accomplished pilot and loved telling stories about his Bonanza flying adventures. He worked in the excavation business for most of his career, and later in the trucking business. He had many friends, and enjoyed visiting with them throughout his life. Bob will be greatly missed. Bob is survived by his daughters, Pam McLeod and Amy Bartlett; son, Greg Hood; two stepdaughters, Betty Hall Pool and Kathleen Hall Myers; six grandchildren, Jason DeCorte, Alexis McLeod, Sommer Himmelein, Aricka Schweitzer, Gregory Bartlett, and Joshua Baldwin; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Bernadine "Buzz" Hood, and his stepdaughter, Patricia Hall Mickens. An in-person gathering of family and friends will be delayed until July 14, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St. Sylvania, Ohio. Service will be at 6 p.m. The family especially thanks Ginny King and Kevin Keller for their loving care and long-term friendship. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio 3000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.