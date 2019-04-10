Robert J. "Bob" Sauder, 74, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier. Bob was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Wauseon, the son of the late Roy E. and Selma F. (Gautsche) Sauder. He married Pamela J. Ruffer, his wife of 46 years, on June 10, 1972, in Tedrow, and she survives.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of Pettisville High School. He was a lifelong learner, continuing his education at Hesston College and Goshen College. He obtained a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Montana at Missoula. Bob received his specialist degree from the University of Toledo. He served as the athletic director and taught high school Spanish and math at Millcreek-West Unity Schools, retiring in 1997. He coached various levels of basketball and track. Bob previously taught at Fayette and North Central high schools. He was a leader and patriarch of Salem Mennonite Church, where he served in several capacities, most recently in building the new church. Bob was an OSHAA basketball and track official. He worked at Sauder Village in maintenance and as an interpreter. He was a volunteer at Shalom Counseling and Mediation Center and Sarah's Friends. Bob was a conference moderator for Ohio Conference Mennonite Church, and served as the construction manager for Fulton County Habitat for Humanity. After retirement, he worked as a handyman. Bob enjoyed spending time with others and was truly a great teacher and character builder. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, vegetable gardening, playing board games, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He especially cherished his time spent with his family.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mary Sauder of Pioneer and Kelly (Jim) Neff of Goshen, Ind.; six grandchildren, Chase Tyler, Morgan Tyler, Colby Tyler, Brayden Tyler, Mason Neff, and Maddie Neff; two sisters, Joan (Sam) Ozuzu of The Villages, Fla., and Eloise (Mav) Yoder of Archbold; four brothers, Duane (Nedra) Sauder of Archbold, John (Lois) Sauder of Bloomington, Ind., Wendell (Veronica) Sauder of Goessel, Kan., and Neil (David) Sauder of Wichita, Kan.; and brother-in-law, Oren Horst of Birmingham, Ala.

Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson, Connor Neff, and three sisters, Virginia Frank, Arlene Horst, and infant Ruth Sauder.

Funeral services for Bob will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Salem Mennonite Church, 13751 Tripp Road, Waldron, Mich., with Pastors Cliff Brubaker and Dee Custar officiating. Interment will be private at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Visitation for Robert J. "Bob" Sauder will be 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty St., West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Salem Mennonite Church-Building Fund, Sauder Village, Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, and Ohio Conference Mennonite Church.

