Robert J. "Bob" Young, 75, formerly of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in Poplar Bluff, Mo., after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born March 23, 1944, to Ernestine (Colon) Young, who survives, and the late Clyde R. Young. He married Teri Lyman-Hast in Mesa, Ariz., on Dec. 12, 1998, and she survives.

Bob grew up in Wauseon, and following his high school graduation in 1962 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving five years at Kincheloe AFB in Upper Michigan. Upon his 1967 discharge, he returned to Wauseon, where he was employed at Fulton Manufacturing Co. as a tool and die maker. In 1973, he relocated to Odessa, Texas, and later to Tempe, Ariz., retiring from CarGraph Inc. as a machinist in 2012.

Bob and Teri retired to Poplar Bluff in 2012. They attended Grace United Methodist Church. Bob collected coins, Native American relics, and sports memorabilia. He enjoyed playing golf, as well as board and card games with his family.

He is also survived by his sister, Melinda Moczulski of Brunswick, Ohio; a son, Todd R. (Becky) Young of Indianapolis, Ind.; a daughter, Vickie J. Sullenger of Anderson, Ind.; six grandchildren, Cassy, Weston, and Brianna Young, Johnathon Sullenger, Courtney Larsen, and Shelby Sullenger; six great-grandchildren; four stepsons, Michael (Bud), James (Lori), Thomas (Tammy), and Troy Hast; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. J.C. Bryant officiating.