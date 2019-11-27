Roger E. Beaverson, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Community Hospital North with family present and loving him through his final days. He was born June 30, 1936, in Wauseon to the late Owen and Marjorie (Merillat). Roger married the love of his life, Marilyn (Habegger), on June 15, 1958, and she survives.

Roger graduated from Wauseon High School in 1954, then attended International Business College in Ft. Wayne, Ind. He then transferred to Taylor University, where he graduated in 1959 with a major in business and a minor in music. It was here he also met Marilyn. He later pursued further training and graduated from Indiana University with an MBA degree.

His professional employment journey began with Brotherhood Mutual Insurance in Ft. Wayne, then Arthur Anderson & Co., a public accounting firm, based in Indianapolis. He received his Certified Public Accountant license in the state of Indiana at that time. After a stint there, he followed his call to work for nearly 30 years as the Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Best Lock Corporation in Indianapolis. As he moved into semi-retirement mode, he continued to work as a consultant, and was thrilled to serve part-time as a Compliance Review Officer with the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, a Christian non-profit certification organization.

Roger served on numerous boards over the years, including Central Indiana Youth for Christ and as the secretary of the Board of Trustees, Taylor University, Upland, Ind. He was extremely thankful for the opportunities he had to teach Junior Achievement business classes as adjunct faculty for 11 years at local junior highs. He loved to pass along his knowledge and passion for accounting and business to the next generation, and spoke often about these young students' accomplishments.

Roger loved his family well, and left a legacy of wisdom and service to others in all stages and places of life. Some of his fondest memories with his family took place in northern Michigan at a "cozy cottage 'neath the pines" on Crooked Lake. Roger coached his boys' baseball teams for many years and served as president of the Lawrence North Band Boosters when they were in high school. He took joy in serving alongside Marilyn as high school Sunday School teachers at Faith Missionary Church for many years. He sang in the church choir as well. He and Marilyn have served most recently at College Park Church as ushers.

His memory will be cherished by all surviving members of his family, including his wife, Marilyn; sons, Randy (Valerie) Beaverson of Palmetto, Fla., Greg (Lesli) Beaverson of Fishers, Ind., Mitch (Melissa) Beaverson of Fishers, Ind., and Philip (Dawn) Beaverson of Fishers, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

One of Roger's favorite verses is Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at College Park Church, main campus, in Indianapolis, Ind., with time of visitation preceding the service from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Private burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, Fishers, Ind.

Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care, Indianapolis, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Youth for Christ International. Gifts will be allocated to the ministry of Randy and Valerie Beaverson and the work of YFC in Pakistan. Please designate "Roger Beaverson Memorial Fund" and mail to YFCI, P.O. Box 4555, Englewood, Colo., 80155 or give online at www.yfci.org/rbmf.