Roger L. Pfund, 76, of Wauseon passed away at Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born Sept. 30, 1944, to the late Nelson P. Pfund and Thelma (Wagner) Pfund. On June 15, 1969, he married Karen Lamb, his wife of 51 years, and she survives. Together they were blessed with two daughters.

Roger was raised on the family farm in Wauseon along with his three brothers, Richard, Ronald, and Rodney. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962, then received his Bachelor's of Education from Morehead College, and later his Master's degree from the University of Toledo. For 15 years Roger was an elementary teacher with the Napoleon and Pettisville school systems. He then served over 20 years with the State of Ohio as a rehabilitation counselor before retiring. Roger enjoyed reading and, most of all, spending time with his four grandchildren.

Roger is also survived by his daughters, Tami (Joe) Thatcher of Oregon, Ohio, and Meghan (John) Pelton of Delta; brothers, Ronald (Teresa) Pfund and Rodney (Tina) Pfund of Wauseon; grandchildren, Samuel Thatcher, Luke Thatcher, A.J. Pelton, and Gracyn Pelton; and lifelong friends, Tom and Dee Balser. His daughters will always remember him as a big softie who taught them how to be strong and independent women.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pfund.

A memorial service celebrating Roger's life will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at True North Church, 850 W. Elm St., Wauseon, with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Friends will be received 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Quadco Rehabilitation Center, 427 N. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio 43557 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.