Roger L. Rohrs, 83, of Wauseon passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Roger was born Sept. 6, 1936, the son of the late Herman and Alma (Precht) Rohrs. On Aug. 23, 1957, he married Susan Young, and she survives.

Roger was U.S. Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he had been sanitarian for the Fulton County Health Department for 32 years. He was also a lifelong area farmer. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, and an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams. He enjoyed his garden, golfing with friends, and skiing.

Also surviving are two sons, Wesley Rohrs of Wauseon, David (Bidya) Rohrs of Wauseon; daughter, Jodi (Kris) Burkett of Hinckley, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Matt, Kelsey, Brooke, Maile, and Scarrlett; two great-grandsons, Evan and Ben; a brother, Harlan Rohrs of California; and a sister, Joan Hocutt of Santa Clarita, Calif.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Scheig.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation for Roger will be held Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

