Roger Lee Rupp, 75, of Pettisville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Dec. 15, 1943, to the late Sylvan and Pearl (Frey) Rupp. He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Ann Nafziger, on July 13, 1963, and she survives.

Roger was a 1961 graduate of Pettisville High School, and was a lifelong resident of the Pettisville area. He grew up, and then raised his family, on the family farm. As the youngest of seven siblings, Roger had the opportunity to grow up along with the seed business his father started. His independent spirit and keen interest in seeds naturally led him to become involved in the business, and he became a partner in 1972.

With his entrepreneurial drive and interest in plant breeding and research, Roger led the company to develop a line of Rupp-brand corn and soybean varieties, to expand into offering a full line of vegetable seeds to commercial growers, and, most recently, to starting a breeding program for pumpkins and squash. Roger was never satisfied to just offer the common varieties but instead pursued the newest and best genetics to offer to his customers.

In high school, Roger was part of a quartet, where he sang bass. The quartet eventually became The Messengers gospel quartet, and the group recorded seven albums and sang together for over 50 years. In addition to his passion for singing, Roger also had a passion for cooking, fishing, and reading.

As a youth, Roger gave his life to Christ and was baptized at West Clinton Mennonite Church. He was an active member of Tedrow Mennonite Church, and served in leadership in the church as well as on the boards of Adriel, Shalom, Ohio Seed Improvement and Advanced Biological Marketing. Roger was a supporter of vocational agriculture education and the FFA organization.

Those who have known Roger, can appreciate that he was a determined person – determined to succeed, to accept and care for others, and to be generous with his time and talents.

Roger is also survived by four children, Philip (Kristen) Rupp of Pettisville, Barry (Holly) Rupp of Paulding, Sheri (Darin) Fry and Natalie (Phillip) King, also of Pettisville; nine grandchildren, Rachel, Jeremiah, Lynae, Jacob, Claire (Tyler), Evan, Owen, Carson, and Ryan; a brother, Lowell "Sie" (Jueldine) Rupp of Archbold; and sisters, Bernice (Ward) Hartzell of Twisp, Wash., Marcile Nofziger of Archbold, and Margaret (Carl) Smeltzer of Harrisonburg, Va.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Melva (Doyle) Short, Betty (Cliff) Liechty, and an infant sister, Janice Rupp; and a brother-in-law, Merrill Nofziger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at West Clinton Mennonite Church. Private internment will precede in Pettisville Cemetery.

Family and friends may call noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Tedrow Mennonite Church, 1-2 p.m. Thursday at West Clinton Mennonite Church.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorials be given to Tedrow Mennonite Church, Youth For Christ of Defiance or the Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center of Toledo.