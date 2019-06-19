Roland L. Richer, 82, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. He was born Aug. 11, 1936, at Wauseon, the son of the late Willard and Clara (Short) Richer. He married Betty Beck on Feb. 11, 1956, and she preceded him in death on June 22, 1983. He then married Betty Ohl on Dec. 1, 1984, and she survives.

A lifelong resident of the Wauseon area, he farmed for 27 years, worked at Bil-Jax for 23 years, and at Lugbill Livestock. He served in Civilian Public Service at Eureka Ill., for one year. He enjoyed playing ping pong, collecting Oliver toy tractors, and visiting Shipshewana, Ind. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon, where he was in the bell choir and sang in the choir.

He is also survived by four children, Nancy (Norris) Allan of Fayette and Fred (Hope) Richer, Sue (Doug) Stinson, and Jeff (Julie) Richer, all of Wauseon; a stepdaughter, Julie (Lyle) Johnston of Wauseon; 10 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; 10 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson; one brother, Larry (Melda) Richer of Wauseon; and one sister, Aldine (David) Holsopple of Wauseon.

He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hollis Richer, and a sister, Velda Rufenacht.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at North Clinton Church, with Pastors Brad Faler and Mike Berne officiating. Interment will precede at 10 a.m. at Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to NOAH House.