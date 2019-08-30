Rose Ann Mann, 84, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born Oct. 3, 1934, to the late Dan and Rose (Kutzli) Rashley in Wauseon. Rose was married to Leon Mann on March 14, 1954, and then later married George Kosztak on Sept. 19, 1987.

A 1952 graduate of Wauseon High School, Rose went on to receive a degree from the IBM Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper at several northwest Ohio businesses. Rose was a former member of St. John's Christian Church in Archbold, and a former member of the Family Moose Lodge of Toledo.

She is survived by two sons, Gary R. (Teresa) Mann of Archbold and Michael L. (Liz) Mann of Swanton; four grandchildren, Alyssa R. (Jonas) Knowlton, Jeremy R. Mann, Julie R. Mann, and Eric M. Mann; great-grandchildren, Zeiss W. Knowlton and Tesla E. Knowlton; and brother, Paul Rashley of Wauseon.

Rose was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lee (Rashley) Galbraith.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. John's Christian Church in Archbold, with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Burial will be at Archbold Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Hoening Mortuary in Napoleon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the church.

