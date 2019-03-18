Rosemary Lind, 98, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Fulton Manor, where she had resided for two and a half years. Rosemary was born on a Fulton County farm on June 1, 1920, to the late Robert E. and Alice (Barnes) Patterson. She married John Lind Jr. of Wauseon during World War II, where he served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, and he preceded her in death in 1977.

Rosemary was the great-great-granddaughter of George W. Patterson, who moved to northwest Ohio via flatboat from New York state in 1838 – before there were roads or towns – bringing with him Rosemary's great-grandfather, Edwin H. Patterson, who was 15 at the time. George and Edwin were recognized as some of Fulton County's earliest settlers. Rosemary lived all of her 98 years in Fulton County.

She graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1938 and Bowling Green State University in 1942. Rosemary was a home economics teacher for 15 years at Pettisville High School, and later served as a docent at the Sauder Village Museum for 34 years. She logged over 1,000 hours as a volunteer at the Fulton County Health Center's Cardiology Clinic. She was named National Exchange Club Volunteer of the Year in 2003. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon for over 70 years, and helped make thousands of quilts and knitted items for Lutheran charities.

She enjoyed gardening and watching televised sports. She traveled often during her life, and saw distant places. She enjoyed spending holidays with her family as the moved all over the U.S. and the world.

Rosemary was the eldest of seven siblings, a mother of two, and great-grandmother of two. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Patterson) Brown of Columbus; her brother, Dale Patterson of North Carolina; her sister, Claire (Patterson) Berrington of Virginia; her sister, Virginia Patterson of Toledo; her son, Ken (Jan) Lind of Geneva, Ill.; her granddaughter, Eva (Dan) Mallo, and their son, Theodore Mallo, of Hong Kong; her granddaughter, Audrey Lind, and her daughter, Tsunami Smith, of Batavia, Ill; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Patterson; her sister, Annabelle (Patterson) Reed; and her daughter, Charlotte (Lind) Cutuli.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Rev. Steven R. Geske officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation will take place Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.