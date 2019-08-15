Rosetta Arlene Nofziger-Gorsuch, 84, of Archbold passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Wauseon to the late Cletus and Phoebe (Stuckey) Schrock. She was married to Richard Nofziger for 24 years, and he survives. She then married Kenneth Gorsuch on Feb. 14, 2003, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2018.

Rose managed the White Lattice Café in Wauseon for 10 years. Rose and Ken then purchased the business, renaming it Rosie's Family Café. She loved the restaurant business and serving the public. She always had a happy demeanor and greeted her customers with a smile. Rose always wore a red rose in her hair which became her trademark. After her retirement at age 74, Rose and Ken spent their winter months in Haines City, Fla., which they both thoroughly enjoyed.Rose was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. She loved singing, quilting, and baking in her spare time.

Rose has four surviving children, Randall of New Mexico, Russell (Hannah) of Wilcox, Ariz, Rowena (Bill) Downing of Wauseon, and Rachelle (Fred) Ziegler of Delta; 12 grandchildren, Heather, Jesse, Kate, Jeffrey, Andrew, Jasmin, Zackery, Melissa, Andrew, Angela, Alicia, Kylie, Miranda, and Dayle; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. three surviving stepsons, Tom (Jess) of DeWitt, Mich., Tim (Jackie) of Wauseon, and Terry (LuAnn) of Wauseon; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne, Dale, and James Schrock; infant sister, Alice; granddaughter, Jennifer Gorsuch; and great-grandson, Isaac Andrew Downing.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Christ's Church in Wauseon, with Pastors John and Marcia Yoder-Schrock officiating. The burial will precede the service at 10 a.m. at Pettisville Cemetery.

Visitation for Rose will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Fairlawn Chapel in Archbold.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ike and Ella Fund or Elara Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

The family would like to thank Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home and Elara Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their wonderful care of Rose.