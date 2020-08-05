Roy James McConnell, 91, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in the home of his son. He was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Altoona, Pa., to the late Roy A. and Helen (Cashman) McConnell, weighing in at 14 pounds. He attended a church youth gathering at 18, where he met Ila Mae Zimmerman, whom he courted and married on March 26, 1950; she preceded him in death. Later, he married Margaret Zuercher on April 21, 1984, and they enjoyed traveling, including a cruise, until she became ill with colon cancer and passed away June 2, 1988. He then found a childhood sweetheart from elementary school, Phyllis Johnson, married her on March 25, 1989 in Altoona, Pa., and treated her family as his own. She passed away on May 18, 1997, of ovarian cancer.

Roy "Jim" was the oldest son of 10 children. He quit school at 16 to help his parents, shoveling coal and delivering to homes. He also worked at the Puritan Plant. At 18, he left Altoona to go to work on his sister's farm in Hicksville, Ohio. He worked for Morenci Rubber Plant in Morenci, Mich., just shy of 40 years as maintenance man. At the Morenci Rubber U.A.W. Union Picnic he won the doubles horseshoe tournament with his son, Stan. He found out he had prostate cancer in November 2018, and moved back to Ohio to be close to his sons and grandkids in March 2019.

He is survived by his sons, Duane (Nina) McConnell of Fayette, Stanlee (Mary) McConnell of Swanton, and Randell McConnell of Wauseon; stepdaughter, Kathy (Jim) Himes of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Clayton, Alice Imler, Verna Dukeman, and Shirley Boore, all of Altoona, Pa.

He was also preceded in death by a son Eugene; two brothers, Joe and John; and three sisters, Margaret Briskey, Betty Jones, and Elizabeth Eyer.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with Pastor Brad Faler officiating. Interment will follow in the Eckley Cemetery.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.