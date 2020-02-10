Russell E. O'Brien, 87, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Are Inpatient Hospice. Russell was born in Grove City, Ill., on June 8, 1932, the son of the late Jesse and Irene (Buzzard) O'Brien. On Jan. 5, 1952, he married Wanda Havens, and she survives.

Prior to his retirement, he had been a truck driver. Russell was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Wauseon American Legion Post #265 and Wauseon Post #7424. Russell was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed going to the Indianapolis 500.

Also surviving are three daughters, Renee Wyse of Wauseon, Camilla (Jeff) Boone of Toledo, and Cathy (David) Beck of Wauseon; two sons, David (Tami) O'Brien of Bowling Green and Keith (Jerri) O'Brien of Wauseon; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Tester of Wauseon and Shirley Baldwin of Lyons; and his most recent great-granddaughter, Willow Opal Wyse, who was born the same day that he died.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin O'Brien; four sisters, Wanda, Janet, Nina, and Nancy; and two brothers, Kenneth and Marvin.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Brad Faler officiating. Following the service, military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. A meal will follow at Post #7424 in Wauseon.

Visitation for Russell will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or the .

