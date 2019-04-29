Russell Wayne Greutman, 56, of Milton, Ind., passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home. He had been under a physician's care for several years. He was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Defiance, one of four children of the late Arthur Russell and of Datha Joy Lewis Greutman, who survives. He married Lori Doub in 1999, and she survives.

Russ graduated from Tinora High School in Defiance with the class of 1981. He moved to Connersville to marry Lori. Russ loved being Papaw to Kailey, Abel, Avin, Penny, Amelia, and Ellie Parsley. He also enjoyed teaching and preaching at Christ's Church of Connersville. In his leisure time, Russ enjoyed spending time outdoors.

He is also survived by two sisters, Ginny (Jack) Whitcomb and Barbara Willoughby; two stepsons, Matthew (Raechel) Parsley and Adam (Amanda) Parsley; three nieces, Amanda, Vanessa, and Ashley; and two nephews, Chad and Dustin.

Russell was also preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Greutman.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Christ's Church in Wauseon, with Mike Harbour officiating.

Family and friends may visit 1-3 p.m. Monday at the church.

Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home in Connersville, Ind., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Church of Connersville, P.O. Box 536, Connersville, Ind. 47331.

Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.