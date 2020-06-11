Ruth Catherine "Cathy" Conklin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Catherine "Cathy" Conklin, 78, of Stryker passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Miller City, Ohio, on Feb. 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Mearle and Willemetta (Miller) Niese. Cathy married the love of her life and husband of 60 years, John Conklin, on Dec. 24, 1959, and he preceded her in death.

Cathy loved to open her family to others in time of need. There were always extra chairs around the table to share with those that didn't have a place to spend the holidays. In their earlier years, Cathy and John would host children from the Defiance Children's Home for the summer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by three children, Roxanne (William) Metzger of Montpelier, Lisa (George) Hintz of Sand Creek, Mich., and John (Marsha) Conklin of Montpelier; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bernadine Gee, Debra Chamberlain, and Connie Niese.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Richard, and Kenny, and her sisters, Betty Ann Miller and Sheri Holbrook.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio.

Family and friends will be received Monday at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe social distancing when attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Connections of Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved