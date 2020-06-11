Ruth Catherine "Cathy" Conklin, 78, of Stryker passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Miller City, Ohio, on Feb. 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Mearle and Willemetta (Miller) Niese. Cathy married the love of her life and husband of 60 years, John Conklin, on Dec. 24, 1959, and he preceded her in death.

Cathy loved to open her family to others in time of need. There were always extra chairs around the table to share with those that didn't have a place to spend the holidays. In their earlier years, Cathy and John would host children from the Defiance Children's Home for the summer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by three children, Roxanne (William) Metzger of Montpelier, Lisa (George) Hintz of Sand Creek, Mich., and John (Marsha) Conklin of Montpelier; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bernadine Gee, Debra Chamberlain, and Connie Niese.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Richard, and Kenny, and her sisters, Betty Ann Miller and Sheri Holbrook.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio.

Family and friends will be received Monday at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe social distancing when attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Connections of Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.