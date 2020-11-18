Ruth M. Weirauch, 87, went to the loving arms of Jesus, Nov. 15, 2020 in her own home with her family beside her. Ruth was born on Sept. 4, 1933 to Rolland and Ethelyn Knapp. Upon the death of her mother at the age of six years, she was welcomed into the home of Vernon and Helen Jennings, and was adopted as their own. She attended Liberty Center Schools and graduated in 1952. She married the love of her life, Norman H. Weirauch on Dec. 13, 1953. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 1992.

To this loving union, 4 children were born; Allen (Sue), Bruce (Robin), James (Laurie), and Ann (Wade) Kahrs. Affectionately known as "Blue Grandma," Ruth had a major influence in the lives of her grandchildren Kimberly (Whitney) Pike, Bradley (Ashley) Weirauch, Bethany (Tyson) Nofzinger, David (Kaci) Weirauch, Emily (Douglus) Oestreich, Eric, Victoria, Julianna Kahrs, Nathan and Olivia Weirauch. Ruth was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren who also added great joy to her life: Abigail, Caitlin, Malorie, Aleah, Hannah, Mason, Brayden, Samuel, Kaleb, Joanna, Karsen, Adelyn, Easton and Carolann.

She was preceded in death by her birth parents, adoptive parents, sisters Arla, Carol, and brother, Rolland. She is survived by her younger sister Mary Merillat.

Ruth started working at the former Liberty Center Elevator while still in high school, where she worked for thirty plus years. She was active with athletic and music boosters for many years at Liberty Center Schools. She belonged to a card club of close friends that had met monthly since 1968. She was a Den Mother when her boys were in Cub Scouts. Ruth also assisted Norman with the Liberty Center Little League.

Ruth was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, a member of Ladies Guild, and the Adult Choir. She also volunteered at the Henry County Humane Society Bingo game. She enjoyed camping with her family at Twin Mills, gardening, reading, and cheering on the Detroit Tigers baseball team and the Ohio State University football team. She was also talented at sewing, and often made clothing for her family. Ruth was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at St. Luke Lutheran Church (1588 OH-108) of Wauseon from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with her grandsons, Pastor David Weirauch and Pastor Tyson Nofzinger officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service in accordance with the state of Ohio. The family is under the care of Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home of Napoleon.

It was a final wish of Ruth's that memorials be used to defray seminary student loans for her grandson, Pastor David Weirauch, or a charity of the donor's choice. Memorials may be made in care of the funeral home (830 N. Scott St., Napoleon, OH 43545). Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Ruth at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.