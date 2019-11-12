Ruth Z. De La Cruz, 85, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on April 25, 1934, to the late Reymundo and Demetria Zavala. On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Benjamin De La Cruz Sr., her husband of 52 years, and he preceded her her in death.

Ruth was a pastor's wife/First Lady and unofficial titled life coach, sharing her wisdom. While she enjoyed listening to her husband preach the Gospel, she herself was passionate about her love for Christ and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. Everyone who walked into her home was always greeted with "Hello, my friend." She was more than just a mother to her children, she was a matriarch, and demonstrated the true identity of Christ by showing love to all she came into contact with. She took joy in raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a modern-day Proverbs 31 woman, and her legacy of her family allows them to rise up and call her blessed.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Ruth (David) Zaghloul of Iowa City, Iowa, Dianne and Jeanne of Wauseon, Benjamin Jr. (Elsa) of San Antonio, Texas, Melody Rodriguez of Pettisville, and Rebecca (Mark) Sanchez and Jacqueline (William) of Wauseon; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Efrain Zavala Sr. and David; sister, Neomi Santiago; and countless nieces, nephews, and spiritual sons and daughters.

She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Louis, Eliasar Sr., and Nathan Sr.; sisters, Margarita, Amelia Arredondo, and Raquel Rivera; and son-in-law, Tony Rodriguez.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at True North Church, 850 W. Elm St., Wauseon, with the Rev. Mark A. Sanchez officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation for Ruth will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.