Ruthann Tanner, 82, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her home with her loving family by her side. Ruthann was born in Wauseon on Oct. 16, 1937, to the late Robert Sr. and Helen (Hicks) Borton. She was a general practical nurse, now known as an LPN, working for Home Health Care for many years. While caring for her home and family, she thoroughly enjoyed cooking, camping, gardening, and wine making. Ruthann was also a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Maryann (Reggie) Reimund of Napoleon and Sherryann (Bill Roth) Franks of Archbold; son, Wesley Tanner of Liberty Center; the love of her life, ex-husband Delmer Tanner of Lakeland Fla.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Borton Jr. and Harry Borton; sister, Evelyn Keefer; and grandbaby, Erin Lee Reimund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or public services, with burial private for the family at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to assist the family of B.J. Ernst, care of any F & M Bank with the Virginia Ganster "A Place For B.J" Fund, or the Wauseon Union Cemetery Fireman's Memorial Fund, care of any Huntington Bank. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
