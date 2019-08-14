Ryan Allen Fauver, 45, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Ryan was born Jan. 23, 1974, to Curtis and Elaine (Meyer) Fauver II.

Ryan was a lifelong resident of Wauseon, graduating from Wauseon High School in 1992. He was baptized into the Christian faith in February 1974, and confirmed as a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church as a youth in March 1988. As a young boy, Ryan liked the outdoors and was a three-year member of Cub Scout Pack 8, earning his Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting. He was a former member of Boy Scout Troop 8, earning the rank of First Class Scout.

Ryan was a quiet but friendly person who cared deeply about his family and friends. He was employed as a store supervisor for Marco's Pizza, supervising stores in Wauseon, Archbold, Delta, Napoleon, Ottawa, and Coldwater, Mich., during his 28-year career, which started as a part-time employee while in high school. In 2016, he won the "Highest Average Dollars per Home Award" for the entire Marco's chain of 800 stores. He was a loyal and dedicated employee who enjoyed his work serving customers, believing that each contact was an opportunity to make someone happy. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his father, Curt (Cathy) Fauver; one sister, Jamie (Steve) Hanson; three nephews, Josh, Shawn and Kayden Hanson; one grandniece, Harper Hanson; one uncle, Warren (Sue) Fauver; and three aunts, Pamela Fauver, Mary Lou (Paul) Arruda, and Shirley (Roger) Nagel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Fauver; maternal grandparents, William and Helen (Lang) Meyer; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, with the Rev. Steven R. Geske officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be 2-6 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, and also one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Four County ADAMhs Board or to Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.