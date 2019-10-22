Sandra K. Rychener, 78, of Pettisville passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 8, 1941, at Wauseon, the daughter of the late Paul and Wauneta (Wyse) Smith. She married Joe Rychener on Sept. 18, 1965, and he survives.

A 1959 graduate of Pettisville High School and 1960 graduate of the Toledo Beauty Academy, she owned and operated Sandy's Styling Salon in Pettisville for 46 years, before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, snowmobiling, attending the grandkids' ballgames, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Pettisville Missionary Church.

She is also survived by two sons, Todd (Jeni) Rychener and Troy (Sheri) Rychener, both of Pettisville; six grandchildren, Korben, Jaret, Alec, Taylor, Caleb, and Sam; three brothers, Eugene (Shirley) Smith of Wauseon, her twin Bill (Arda) Smith of Camden, Mich., and Larry (Jill) Smith of Wauseon.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Pettisville Missionary Church, with Pastors Kent Norr and Tim Steiner officiating. Interment will precede in Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice or the Women's Ministry Council at Pettisville Missionary Church.