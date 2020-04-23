Sharon M. Hasapes, 58, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully passed away at her Delta home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Sharon was born May 10, 1961, to the late Ralph Abair and Frances (Grey) Abair. On March 23, 1985, Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Hasapes, her husband of 35 years, and he survives.

Sharon graduated from Bedford High School in 1979. She was a homemaker most of her life, and enjoyed beekeeping, crocheting, gardening, and canning. She was a faithful member of Fulton Union Christian Church in Delta.

She is also survived by her children, Racheal (Brian) Mingione, Robert Hasapes, Rebekah Hasapes, and Emily (Zach) Blackburn; grandchildren, Anthony, Nadia, Aana, Nevaeh, Emileigh, Alex, Padraica, Autumn, Savanna, and one on the way; brothers, Robert Abair, Thomas (Rebecca) Abair, and Charles Abair; and sisters, Mary (Thomas) Holtz and Angela Abair.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Raymond Miller.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Fulton Union Christian Church, 5232 County Road HJ, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.