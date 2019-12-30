Shelby J. Borton, 77, of Lyons passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. She was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Wauseon to the late Elwood and Evelyn (Windisch) Mock. She married Larry Borton in Tedrow, Ohio, on June 30, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2019.

Shelby was a homemaker her whole life. She loved dogs and horses – especially taking her dogs hiking at Pokagon State Park, camping at Manapogo Park, the Fulton County Fair, crafts, and puzzles. Above all, she loved anything to do with her beloved grandson, Austin. After Larry's retirement, she and Larry loved to be at the lake in the summer, and would winter in Florida.

Shelby is survived by two daughters, Ronda (Rich) Vereecke and Renee (Jay) Rearick, both of Wauseon; one grandchild, Austin Rearick; and a brother, Bernard (Diane) Mock.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Roxanne Bostelman; and a brother in infancy, Eldon Mock.

A funeral service for Shelby will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Mary Ann Reimund officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Shelby can be made to Heartland Hospice.

