Shirley M. Griffin, 86, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, of kidney disease, at her home in Swanton. She was born Sept. 12, 1934, to the late Roland and Marie (Fink) Miller of Toledo. Shirley married Rollan V. Griffin on May 21, 1955, and he preceded her in death.

Shirley was a great mother, excellent cook, and loving wife. She was a member of the Eastern Stars and Swanton Senior Center. Shirley loved to visit her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as often as she could.

Left to cherish Shirley's memory are her daughters, Dawn ( Earl) Biggers of Morenci, Mich., Lori (Lou Frost) Griffin, of Kent, England, and Tamara (Scott) Haselman of Swanton; sons, Daniel (Jana) Griffin and Shawn (Sally) Griffin; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Miller, Richard Miller, and Raymond Miller; and her granddaughter, Samantha Jo Griffin.

Mom, Rest in Peace! We will always love and miss you!!

Graveside services at Swanton Cemetery will be private.

Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the CHP Home Care and Hospice, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

