Dr. Steven T. Noirot, 67, of Wauseon passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on June 11, 1951, to the late Jess and Ethel (Marchal) Noirot. On June 16, 1979, he married Marjorie Elchinger, and she survives.

Growing up, Steven lived in Miller City, Ohio. He attended Ohio State University, and graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Ill., as a Doctor of Chiropractic. His profession was his passion. He loved the outdoors and nature, with a special interest in trees and plants. Steven enjoyed visiting his hometown, Miller City, and the area. In his younger years, he was the drummer in a popular Miller City Rock Band, "The Impressions." He was also an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, but loved following local high school sports, as well as the Cincinnati Reds.

Also surviving is a son, Chandler Noirot; daughters, Rachel Noirot and Jessica (Christopher) Marlatt; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob, and Nicholas Marlatt; brother, Louis (Sandy) Noirot; sister, Dorothy Alt; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Noirot.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donald (Mary) Noirot and Jack Noirot; and brother-in-law, Bob Alt.

A funeral Mass for Steven will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, with Father Stan Tabor officiating. Interment will follow at St. Caspar Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Steven's memory are asked to consider St. Caspar Catholic Church.

