Thomas Charles Yackee, 90, of Wauseon passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1929, in Wauseon to the late Julius Frederick and Helen Henrietta (Stiriz) Yackee. He married Frances Leona Grisier on Oct. 4, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2010.

He attended Wauseon High School and served in the Marine Corp from 1946-49 and the Marine Corp. Reserve from 1949-51. Tom was a lifelong farmer until his passing, and a tool and die journeyman, retiring from ACCOBabcock (American Chain and Cable) after 44 years of service. Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where he was baptized, confirmed, and married.

Surviving Tom are his children, Cecilia (Steve) Nartker, of Napoleon, Pete (Liz) Yackee, of Wauseon, Rex (Liz Taylor) Yackee of Ennis, Texas, and Tim (Grace) Yackee, of Perrysburg, Ohio; and son-in-law, Shawn O'Neil, of Wauseon. Tom and Frances loved their numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother, Jarol (Carolyn) Yackee, of Wauseon; sister, Carol (Bob) Roth, of Columbus, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom is also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa "Terri" O'Neil; granddaughter, Rachel Yackee; sister, Jane Oberhaus; and a brother, Bill Yackee.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Rev. Roger Marlow officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Fellowship luncheon will follow the interment at the church.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Yackee family 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio or CHP Hospice (Angel Foundation).

