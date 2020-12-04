Thomas E. Krause, 81, of Delta passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Tom was born in Delta on Oct. 4, 1939, to the late Arnold Krause and Gladys (Scherer) Krause. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vercia.

Tom graduated from Swanton High School in 1957 and served the U.S. Navy from June 12, 1957-Sept. 29, 1960, when he was honorably discharged. T.E. was a mariner, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend, a hunter, a cook, and a master. Tom was a master machinist, and knife maker; he was Fulton County's "Hattori Hanzo". He taught us all that if we were going to undertake something, sport or trade, we do it to mastery or not at all. He taught us that if we don't have much, we'll still cook up and "eat good," and we "cook it hot." Tommy took care of his loved ones and took everything from his competitors. Hephaestus was a great golfer, or so we are told. Tommy Boy owned every room he walked into, and filled it with laughter. What we all will miss about the Krauser will never be lost, only instilled in us, taught to our own, and their own after them. But now that we think about it, we think he owes us a buck.

Tom is survived by his sister, Bonnie Dodge of Henderson, Nev.; children, Abby Krause of Maumee, Jennifer Casey of Columbus, Vicki Giesige (Rodney) of New Bavaria, Gary (Barbara) Balusik of Whitehouse, and Dan (Cindy) Balusik of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Alex and Ray Cintron, along with eight other grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, brother, sister and wife, Vercia, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Mull.

A private graveside service will be held at Raker Cemetery in Delta, with a celebration of life event to follow next spring/summer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the USS DeHaven Sailors Association, 2606 Jefferson Ave., Joplin, MO 64804 or Swanton American Legion, 200 Hallett Ave., Swanton, Ohio 43558 in Tom's memory.

