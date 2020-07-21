1/1
Thurman Waldo Schrock
Thurman Waldo Schrock, 79, left this earthly home for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Thurman was born April 29, 1941, to the late Waldo and Mary (Crossgrove) Schrock. He married Marilyn K. Richer on Dec. 1, 1961, and she survives.

Thurman graduated from Fayette High School in 1959. He worked for Culligan Water as a service technician for 40 years, and later was one of the founding principal owners of Maumee Valley Bottlers. After retirement, he spent many hours working in his woodworking shop. As a gifted woodworker, he created many wonderful items for his entire family.

Thurman was a devoted husband, father of two daughters, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of nine (plus one on the way). As a devoted Christian, he lived his life as an example of what a Christian father should be. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and babysitting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had an uncanny ability to coax the great-grandchildren to take a nap in the afternoon. You could find them curled up on his lap while the two of them slept.

Thurman is also survived by his daughters, Debora (Timothy) Schaffner and Karen (Jeff) Rees; his grandchildren, Morgan (Anthony) Aviña, Alexa (Zane) Miller, Isaac (Allison) Schaffner, Brandon (Sarah) Rees, Levi (Rachael) Rees, Rebekah Rees, Adam (Betsy) Rees, and Jeffrey (Kasey) Rees; and his siblings, Weston Schrock and Mary Ida (Dale) Kunkle. His legacy will continue on through his great-grandchildren, Kira, Quinton, and Jamison Aviña, Hiltyn and Baby Miller, Audrey and Riley Rees, and Kaden, Jack, and Emily Rees.

He was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Daniel.

A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Due to the COVID virus, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Crossroads Evangelical Church as an expression of sympathy.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
