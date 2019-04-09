Tony W. Skates, 73, of Wauseon passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Tony was born April 12, 1945 in Delta, the son of the late Harold and Iola (Metcalf) Skates.

Tony and his wife owned and operated Tony's Pet Shop in Wauseon, which was originally located in Delta, for 45 years. He enjoyed working with his sons, camping, and spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sons, Jerry (Pam) Skates and Brian Skates; two grandchildren, Jordan and Baden Skates; two brothers, Larry and Howard; and two sisters, Karen and Barb.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Honoring Tony's wishes, there will be no visitation, viewing or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers and other memento items, memorial contributions may be made to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Tony's memory.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon.