Tyler Eugene Senn, 2 1/2, of Metamora passed away peacefully in his mother's and father's arms Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born Oct. 10, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to his loving parents, Philip Eugene and Haley (Keller) Senn. Tyler's time with us was brief, but his impact was enormous. Tyler taught everyone who knew him to appreciate the little things in life. Enjoy the sunrise. Enjoy the sunset. And find the good in the times in-between. Tyler never walked or talked, but he fully experienced life. Tyler's limitations didn't limit his adventures, from walks, runs, pool time, too many fair days to count, boat days, pond days, shopping trips, Toledo Zoo, multiple camping trips, Devils Lake vacations, indoor water parks, family gatherings for every holiday, and even a road trip to North Carolina. Tyler's parents established two goals for him after he was born: to be loved, and to be comfortable. They did everything possible to meet those goals. Tyler loved to be held. He loved to be warm and comfy. Tyler loved snuggling and cuddling. He loved having lotion rubbed into his hands. Tyler loved his family, and hugs from his big sis. Tyler was tough. He will be greatly missed by his devoted parents, Phil and Haley; his sister, Kylie; brother, Simon; maternal grandparents, Dan and Jackie Keller; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Martha Senn; aunts and uncles, Heidi (Matt) Fether, Brian (Ashley) Keller, Scott (Jessica) Keller, Curtis Senn, Joshua Senn, and Michele (Derek) King; and his seven cousins. Arrangements are by Weigel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family and used for future tributes in memory of Tyler through organizations that supported him and his family during his fight. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 5 to May 6, 2020.