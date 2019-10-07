Valere A. Zimmerman, 88, of Wauseon passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center. Valere was born in Williams County on Dec. 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Wilhelmina (Ruble) Barber. On March 23, 1952, she married Curtis Zimmerman, and he preceded her in death in 2012.

Valere was a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, where she also sang in the choir. She was a past member of the Wauseon American Legion and the Wauseon auxiliaries. For many years, Valere enjoyed making ceramics.

Surviving are two daughters, Wendy (Jerry) Kingsbury of Wauseon and Elaine (Tom) Krauss of Swanton; one son, Lee Zimmerman of Wauseon; four granddaughters, Melissa Kingsbury of Wauseon, Sarah Krauss of Swanton, Emily (Mitchell) Zalesak of Delta and Victoria Zimmerman of Forfar, Angus, Scotland; one grandson, Steven (Mindy) Kingsbury of Defiance; two great-grandsons, Luke Kingsbury and Carter Zalesak; and one great-granddaughter, Abby Zalesak.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Kermit Barber.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at First Christian Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation for Valere will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the , the , First Christian Church or the .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.