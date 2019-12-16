Velma Mae Canfield, 75, of Delta passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Lucasville, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Jessie Crabtree. She was married to Gene Miller from 1964-86, then to Buddy Canfield from 1990-91.

Velma moved to Delta when she was two years old. She grew up in a large combined Crabtree/Buehrer family of 15 children. She dedicated her life to raising her children, and babysat for other children in their home for many years. From 1991 to present, Velma changed her life focus and helped raise her 10 grandchildren in every way possible. She will be remembered for her deep love and commitment to her immediate and extended family.

She is survived by three children, Karen (Joe) Boyd, Angela Miller-Chase, and Roy (Kathy) Miller; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four siblings.

Velma was also preceded in death by 10 siblings.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Interment will follow in Winameg Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Senior Center – Meals on Wheels or the Open Door in Delta.

