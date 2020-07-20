Vera Ida Nafziger Williams Schmidt, 103, of Archbold went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Vera was born Jan. 12, 1917, near Pettisville, the first of twin daughters to the late Jonathan and Amelia (Sauder) Nafziger. Vera was married to Clyde Williams on May 1, 1938, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1991. One daughter, Joan M. Williams, was born to this union on March 8, 1939, and she unexpectedly died on Oct. 29, 1979. Vera was married on Jan. 13, 1996, to Wilhelm G. Schmidt, who preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2008.

In 1980, Vera informally adopted the Ed and Carol Nofziger family and their three sons, Jeff, Jon, and Joel "because they needed a Grandma!" In time, they married and provided Vera with great-grandchildren. This family gave great joy to Vera, and provided her with a complete family!

Vera was a lifelong resident of the Wauseon and Archbold area. At a very early age, she worked in homes, helping people with house or farm work, or helping mothers when they had babies. She worked at Sauder Woodworking, then managed and owned Archbold Sterlings, where she began a 10-year catering service for weddings and dinners. Later, she sold plans for Combined Insurance. In her retirement, Vera volunteered at Sauder Museum, and soon was taught how to weave rugs, wall hangings, place mats, and more. She worked in the weaving shop for over 30 years, and then continued to volunteer for the village.

Vera was an active member of Central Mennonite Church, where she served in Mennonite Women as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher. She spent time in Mountain Home Bible School in Arkansas for three years, and served in the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Sunday and Bible school. For over 30 years, Vera spent winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., serving D&D Missionary homes. There she met many new friends, and it gave her great satisfaction to serve God and also enjoy the sunshine state during the winter.

Vera had many hobbies. She had the gift of hospitality – she loved to cook and her home was always open for company. Vera had a passion for gardening – especially flowers – and was known to share her bountiful produce harvest with neighbors and friends. Vera spent time traveling with Clyde on his 18-wheeler all over the states. Later, she traveled to many foreign countries on cruises. Vera would say, "Don't invite me to go somewhere or do something if you don't mean it, because I just might do it!"

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Gretchen L. Usine of Dallas, Texas, and four step-grandchildren. She is also survived by the Ed Nofziger family of Archbold, their sons and grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Vera was the last survivor of the Jonathan Nafziger family. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joan; twin sister, Verda Mull; and siblings Marjorie Hilty, Sylvia Merillat Beck, Rev. Jesse Nafziger, Otto Nafziger, Floyd Nafziger, and Vernon "Fritz" Nafziger.

Due to the COVID-19, there will be no visitation, and a private graveside service will be held in Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Central Church, Sauder Village or the donor's choice.