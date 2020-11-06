Vera M. Rupp, 99, of Archbold, formerly of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Vera was born April 27, 1921, the daughter of the late Sam Y. and Emma (Gerig) Rupp. In 1944, she married Frank E. Rupp, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Vera graduated from Pettisville High School in 1939. Prior to her retirement, she was Wauseon's first city income tax deputy. She was also employed by the State of Ohio License Bureau. After retiring, Vera volunteered at Care and Share and Sauder Village in Archbold, was a mentor at Wauseon Primary School, and served on the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary. She was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, formerly known as the Evangelical Mennonite Church, where she was a charter member. She was very active as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and church treasurer, and in Ladies Aid. She loved to play bridge and pepper, crochet, do crossword puzzles, read novels, and bake pies.

Surviving family members include her children, Linda (James) Homan, Rodney (Suzanne) Rupp, Marleen (Andrew) Roth, and Bradley (Amy Johnson) Rupp; granddaughters, Andrea Davis, Aimee (Robby) Davis, and Elyse (John) Geeting; Jackson Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Camden Davis, Tripp and Barrett Davis, and Arden, Harper, and Scarlett Geeting; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters, and her grandson-in-law, Mitchell Davis.

Private burial services will be held in Pettisville Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or Miracle Camp in Lawton, Mich.

