Vernon D. Evers, 79, of Wauseon passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. He was born April 12, 1940, at Rocky Ford, Colo., son of the late Jesse Leland (Lee) and Rosie Marie (Plank) Evers. He married Sharon K. Miller on July 10, 1965, and she survives.

A resident of Wauseon since 1965, he worked at M. E. Miller Tire Co. for many years before retiring in 1995. Prior to that, he worked at LaChoy and Miller Trucking. He served 1-W service as a research subject in Denver, Colo., in early 1960s. He was a member of North Clinton Church, Gideons, and Wauseon FISH.

Many remember Vernon as a man with few words. His friends and family also remember him volunteering in many facets, behind the scenes. His hobbies and interests were spending time with family, international travel with Sharon, and annual vacationing several weeks in Texas. He raised pigs many years with family. He spent a lot of time outdoors and enjoyed planting trees on his property. He looked forward to regular meetings with friends at Ryan's and McDonald's, diligent about watching the weather and keeping updated on forecasts. Vernon was a loyal fan of John Deere tractors, the Denver Broncos, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is also survived by three children, Steven (Connie) Johnson-Evers of Muskego, Wisc., Michael (Sarah) Evers of New York, N.Y., and Patricia (Jason) Shawberry of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Kyle Johnson-Evers, Justin, Joshua, Jenna, and Juli Shawberry, and Phoebe Evers; and brothers, Melvin (Mary Eash) of Archbold, Marion (Berdena) of Wauseon, and Larry (Elva) Iowa City, Iowa.

He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Annagene (Miller) Evers.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at North Clinton Church, with pastors Brad Faler and Glenn Coblentz officiating. Interment precedes in Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at North Clinton Church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold is entrusted with the arrangements.

Suggested memorials are to North Clinton Church, Wauseon FISH or the donor's choice.