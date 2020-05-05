Vernon W. Plassman
Vernon W. Plassman, 88, of Wauseon passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice. He was born May 21, 1931, at Archbold, the son of the late Erwin and Augusta (Rosebrock) Plassman. He married Carol Lather on May 10, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 1994. He then married Launita (Germann) Glanz on Aug. 25, 2001, and she survives. A resident of the Archbold area many years before moving to Wauseon, he farmed, was a mail carrier of Archbold, and owned and leased trucks. Vernon was a member of the Archbold Fire Department many years, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed repairing things. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington and the American Legion. He is also survived by two daughters, Linda Magnan and Mary (David) Clark, both of Wauseon; four stepchildren, Debra (Gregory) Byers of Columbus, Vicki (Steve) Gilbert of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cinda (Tom) Marckel of Temperance, Mich., and Thomas (Marlene) Glanz of Waterville; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Victor (Bonnie) Plassman of Liberty Center; and one sister, Norma Kurth of Wauseon. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Plassman-Sears; a brother, Otis Plassman; and a sister, Donna Plassman. Private services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, with Pastor James C. Strawn officiating. Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to St. James Church, Luther Mission Society or donor's choice.

