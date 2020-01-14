Walter "Loren" Morningstar, 97, longtime Fayette resident, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. He was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Fulton County, the son of the late Walter and Lena (Marzolf) Morningstar. He married Eleanor Bacotti, his wife of 71 years, on July 27, 1946, and she preceded him in death Nov. 28, 2017.

Loren graduated from West Unity Schools in 1942, and later joined the USCG Merchant Marines, serving 11 voyages between South America and Japan. It was while in port at New York City that he met Eleanor, the love of his life. Loren returned to Fayette with his new bride, where they would make their permanent home and raise their family.

Loren patented his own dog food brand, Star Dog Food, which he manufactured in Fayette. He and Eleanor co-owned the business along with his sister, Eleanor, and brother-in-law, Don Myers. In 1996, they sold their business, after 47 years, to begin their retirement. They were longtime parishioners of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette, and later became members of St. Caspar Catholic Parish in Wauseon.

A true lover of dogs, Loren spent time training them to race and swim, enjoyed the sport of coon hunting, and was a member of the National Kennel Club. An advocate for personal health, he kept up to date with the latest health trends, and proudly tended bountiful harvests from his annual vegetable and flower gardens. He loved the study of American and world history, and was always well-versed in current events and politics. He enjoyed sharing his adventures with his family and friends during his time as a merchant Marine.

Surviving are three daughters, Rosemary Morningstar, Elizabeth Jarrell, and Marilyn Morningstar; sister-in-law, Patricia Morningstar; three grandchildren, Julia Jarrell, Matthew Jarrell, and Tammy Clement; great-grandchildren, Tequoia Jarrell, Shannon (Brandon) Byers, Tahjanay Jarrell, Antonio Jarrell, Azaan Jarrell, Remi Shaffer, Amy (Tommy) Hilyard, Sam (Amy) Majchrowski, Sydney Brady, Tobie Brady, and Salena Brady; and great-great grandchildren, Zehvante Jarrell, Jaiyehl Jarrell, Xander Jarrell, Liam Byers, Khiland Byers, Adeline Byers, Brooklyn Hilyard, Logan Hilyard, Connor Brady Jr., and Sophia Brady.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Myers and Lorena Babb; a brother, Verl Morningstar; a son-in-law, Benjamin Jarrell; and a great-grandchild, Conner Brady.

A funeral service for Loren will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, with Father Stephen Stanbery officiating. Burial will follow in St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon, with military honors performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made in Loren's honor to the Fulton County Humane Society or Elara Hospice.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.