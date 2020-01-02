Wayne F. Short, 84, of Delta went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1935, at Wauseon to the late Fred and Jeannette (Arnos) Short. He married Dolores Rashley, his wife of 50 years, on Aug. 2, 1969, and she survives.

Wayne was a graduate of Delta High School and Bowling Green State University, where he was in the ROTC and earned a B.S. degree in education. After college, he was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator. He was a teacher at Swanton Junior High School for over 30 years, where he served as president of SEA, and later a member of the Henry County Retired Teachers Association. He farmed the family farm for over 50 years, and was a member of the Farm Bureau, where he served on the board for York Township.

Wayne was also a lifelong member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, where he served as deacon, board member, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. His interests included flying airplanes, traveling, agriculture, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

He is also survived by his sons, Eric (Becky) and Kent (Katie); grandchildren, Luke, Xavier, and Paisley; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Tori; step-great-grandson, Finn; sister, Wanda; brothers, Ted (Karen) and Dwight; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marlene, and brother- and sister-in-law, Ron (Nancy).

A funeral service honoring Wayne's life will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett Street, Wauseon. Private interment will be at Raker Cemetery in Delta, with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the church or Delta Fire and Rescue, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Wayne's memory.

