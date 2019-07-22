William A. Schrock, 86, of Wauseon peacefully passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, under hospice care at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Bill was born in Delta on March 26, 1933, to the late Stanley K. Schrock and Lucille (Fields) Schrock.

After graduating from Delta High School in 1951, he received his Bachelor's of Education from Bowling Green State University. Bill was also a veteran. having served with the U.S Navy and as a corpsman with the Marines during the Korean War, from 1952-60. His work history included teaching at Lyons School, Scott's Lawn Care in Marysville, and before retiring he worked 16 years as a sales representative with Harmon Sign in Toledo. Bill enjoyed sailing, fishing, spending time at Wampler's Lake, wintering in Florida, and traveling the United States and Europe.

Memories of Bill will always be cherished by his first wife, Marion Austin of Wauseon; children, William (Linda) Schrock of Boulder City, Nev., Timothy Schrock of Gibsonia, Pa., and Sara (Hal) Brehm of Delta; grandchildren, Jason (Amber) Schrock, Joel (Nicole) Schrock, Erin (Greg) Clapp, and Seth (Amanda Osborn) Brehm; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Will, and Charlotte Schrock, Tyler Stengel, Jackson and Lincoln Schrock, Mackenzie, Keegan, K.J., and Kye Clapp; and special cousin, Jo Eckert.

Along with his parents, Stanley and Lucille, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schrock and wife, Mary Jane Schrock.

Friends will be received for a time of celebration and visiting from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Interment will be private for the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Activities Department at Fulton Manor, 723 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.