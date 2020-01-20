William "Bill" David Wood, 86, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. William was born on Nov. 20, 1933, to the late Horris and Mary (Welborn) Wood, in Burkburett, Texas. He married Rosali Blodgett, his wife of 63 years, on Dec. 1, 1956, in Adrian Mich., and she survives. They welcomed their first child, Kevin, on July 18, 1958, and their second son, Donald, on April 12, 1960.

Upon graduating from Addison High School in 1952, Bill enlisted into the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He served our country from 1952 until he was honorably discharged in 1960.

After his service in the Air Force, he began his working career back in Addison, Mich., as a bus driver and mechanic. He was also a boat builder near Devil's Lake. After moving to Wauseon in 1957, Bill worked at numerous gas stations, Lammon Furniture, and Quality Electric. In 1979, Bill started working at ODOT as a mechanic, and retired in 1997.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bill was an active member of Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Wauseon. Bill also volunteered his time for the Wauseon Fire Department and as a member of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary.

Also surviving is his son, Donald (Peggy) Wood of Wauseon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Tester of Wauseon, Joshua (Hope) Wood of Wauseon, and Jared (Lauren) Wood of Napoleon; great-grandchildren, Addison and Tyler Tester, Aiden and Kaydence Wood, and Declan Wood; brother, Dick Wood and Bev Stetten; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Wood; stepfather, Dale; half-brother, Roger; and sister, Joe.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Visitation for Bill will be 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to a scholarship fund being set up for the great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.