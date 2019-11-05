William E. Schmidlin, 84, passed away at his Wauseon home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Bill was born in Holland, Ohio, on May 29, 1935, to the late Emil "Bud" Schmidlin and Margaret (Keller) Schmidlin. On Oct. 29, 1961, he married Virginia Stahl, his wife of 58 years, in Lewisburg, Pa., and she survives.

Bill graduated from Delta High School in 1953, and later served in the U.S Air Force from 1954-58. He was a lifelong farmer and vegetable grower. His family owned and operated Schmidlin's Greenhouse in Delta for over 25 years. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Fulton County Farm Bureau, and the Toledo Area Vegetable and Flower Growers Association. After retiring in 1997, he and his wife moved from the homestead in Delta to Wauseon. During his free time, Bill enjoyed yard work around the house, gardening, and traveling to Arizona during the winter to care for his orange tree.

He is also survived by his children, Carla J. (Russ) Rice of Wauseon, Don (Becky) Schmidlin of Delta, and Patti E. (Todd) Creager of Wauseon; sisters, Jean Peebles of Delta and Betty (Walt) Raub of Gladwin, Mich.; and eight loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Bill will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, with Pastors Roger Marlow and Paul Schmidlin officiating. A 9:30 a.m. public interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta will precede the service, with military rites conducted by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Friends will be received 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider , 26250 Euclid Ave. Suite 115, Cleveland, Ohio 44132; ALS Association, 6155 Rockside Road Suite 403, Independence, Ohio 44131; Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon.

